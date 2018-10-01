A WOMEN’S fashion show will be held to raise money for a Wargrave charity.

It will take place at Redingensians Rams Rugby Club in Sonning on Wednesday, November 7 from 7pm.

Clothes will be modelled on a runway and visitors will be able to try and buy the garments afterwards.

The proceeds will go to Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs off Highfield Lane.

Tickets cost £8, which includes a glass of wine. Call 0118 940 4045 or email info@campmohawk.org.uk