Monday, 01 October 2018
A WOMEN’S fashion show will be held to raise money for a Wargrave charity.
It will take place at Redingensians Rams Rugby Club in Sonning on Wednesday, November 7 from 7pm.
Clothes will be modelled on a runway and visitors will be able to try and buy the garments afterwards.
The proceeds will go to Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs off Highfield Lane.
Tickets cost £8, which includes a glass of wine. Call 0118 940 4045 or email info@campmohawk.org.uk
