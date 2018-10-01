Monday, 01 October 2018

Reading Gardeners

OUR autumn programme of talks will begin on Wednesday, October 3 at 7.45pm at Caversham Primary School in Hemdean Road, Caversham.

The speakers will include Leila Jackson on “The versatile world of salvias”, Dr Olwen Grace on “Succulents at Kew” and Alan Goold, of Henry Street nursery in Reading, talking about roses for different parts of the garden.

Talks are held fortnightly and visitors are welcome — £3 on the door, which is refundable if you join.

For more information, call 0118 933 3075, email Tennant Barber at
hsecretaryrgc@gmail.com or visit www.readinggardenersclub.org.uk

