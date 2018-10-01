11th year of Hilly

THE 11th annual Frieth Hilly race will take place next Sunday (October 7).

The runners will set off from outside the village school at 10am and follow a 10km route through the Hambleden Valley which includes a number of steep slopes. There will also be a 5km race with a flatter route for novices.

The winners will receive prizes and every finisher will receive a medal.

The main race is open to over-14s while those over 10 can enter the 5km challenge. Entry is £19 and £14 respectively by booking online or £20 and £15 on the morning (cash or cheque only).

Registration on the day is from 8.30am to 9am. There will be a prize-giving ceremony at about 11.30am.

Stalls at the school will be selling refreshments, including cakes and bacon butties.

The proceeds will be put towards a new outdoor play area at the school.

For more information, visit www.friethhilly.co.uk