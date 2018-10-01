11th year of Hilly

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
THE 11th annual Frieth Hilly race will take place next Sunday (October 7).
The runners will set off from outside the village school at 10am and follow a 10km route through the Hambleden Valley which includes a number of steep slopes. There will also be a 5km race with a flatter route for novices.
The winners will receive prizes and every finisher will receive a medal.
The main race is open to over-14s while those over 10 can enter the 5km challenge. Entry is £19 and £14 respectively by booking online or £20 and £15 on the morning (cash or cheque only).
Registration on the day is from 8.30am to 9am. There will be a prize-giving ceremony at about 11.30am.
Stalls at the school will be selling refreshments, including cakes and bacon butties.
The proceeds will be put towards a new outdoor play area at the school.
For more information, visit www.friethhilly.co.uk
