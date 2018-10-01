Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Allotments produce sells quickly

Allotments produce sells quickly

MORE than 40 people attended a produce 
sale at the Woodclyffe allotments in Wargrave.

Allotment holders offered fruit, vegetables and flowers they had grown on their plots off Victoria Road. Organisers said the sale was so popular that all the goods sold in two-and-a-half hours.

Stuart Kennedy, a member of the Woodclyffe Allotment Society, said: “It was a very busy day and we were sold out much earlier than anticipated. We had about five people who took away brochures.”

The sale raised a total of £80, which will go towards the maintenance of a mower. The society, which holds regular sales, is encouraging more people to rent a plot.

Chairwoman Amy Battle said: “Growing your own veggies has so many benefits. There are the obvious ones of healthy eating and pesticide free, but equally important are the social aspects and the simple pleasure of being outside with nature in a friendly and welcoming environment.”

For more information, call Wargrave Parish Council on 0118 940 6084 or email office@wargrave.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33