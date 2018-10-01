Allotments produce sells quickly

MORE than 40 people attended a produce

sale at the Woodclyffe allotments in Wargrave.

Allotment holders offered fruit, vegetables and flowers they had grown on their plots off Victoria Road. Organisers said the sale was so popular that all the goods sold in two-and-a-half hours.

Stuart Kennedy, a member of the Woodclyffe Allotment Society, said: “It was a very busy day and we were sold out much earlier than anticipated. We had about five people who took away brochures.”

The sale raised a total of £80, which will go towards the maintenance of a mower. The society, which holds regular sales, is encouraging more people to rent a plot.

Chairwoman Amy Battle said: “Growing your own veggies has so many benefits. There are the obvious ones of healthy eating and pesticide free, but equally important are the social aspects and the simple pleasure of being outside with nature in a friendly and welcoming environment.”

For more information, call Wargrave Parish Council on 0118 940 6084 or email office@wargrave.org.uk