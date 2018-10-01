VINCE HILL’S last ever performance at the Kenton Theatre in Henley raised £1,528.50 for charity.

The proceeds will be shared between Leuka, which specialises in treating leukaemia, and the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed, which cared for the singer’s wife Annie in her final days.

Hill, 84, from Shiplake, bowed out of his 56-year career with a two-part retrospective that kicked off with a question-and-answer session with the audience. He then performed his hits including Edelweiss.