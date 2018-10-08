Monday, 08 October 2018

Village to remember

TICKETS are now available for a series of events in Peppard to mark the end of the First World War.

The Peppard Revels programme, which runs from November 9 to 11, will be raising money for Peppard War Memorial Hall and the Poppy Appeal.

On November 9 A Testament of Youth will be screened at the hall. Tickets cost £10 in advance, which includes a light supper and glass of wine.

On November 10 there will be a  buffet dinner dance in a marquee at the hall. This will include live jazz. Tickets cost £25.

On November 11 there will be an exhibition about the war in the hall from 3pm to 5pm. There will be tea and cakes. Admission is free.

At 7.05pm that evening a beacon will be lit on Peppard Common.

