Charity rock

A ROCK band from Goring are to stage a charity concert at the village hall on October 20 (7.30pm).

The Lightyears, who are regular performers at the village’s Gap Festival, will be performing in aid of the Epilepsy Society.

There will also be a prize raffle for which donations are still being accepted.

Tickets cost £19.95. For more information, email sue@clivecondie.com

