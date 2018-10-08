Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
A FLOWER festival will be held at Caversham Heights Methodist Church in Highmoor Road this month.
It will run from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 20, 2pm to 4pm on October 21 and 10am to noon on October 22. Admission will be by donation.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say