Thames boat trip is real ‘wow’ thanks to choir festival

MEMBERS of Henley Stroke Club enjoyed a three-hour cruise along the River Thames.

About 33 people were on the annual trip on Hibernia from the Hobbs of Henley boatyard in Station Road to Wargrave and back.

The party included more than a dozen regular users of the club, which meets weekly at the Christ Church Centre, off Reading Road.

The trip was funded by the £1,500 raised at this year’s ninth annual Henley Choir Festival, which was held at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street in March. It was organised by volunteer Ann Bishop with help from Audrey Richardson, the club’s founder and former chairwoman.

Lunch was provided by Rhoda Foster, a former chairwoman.

Mrs Richardson said: “It went very well indeed and we would like to thank the choir festival organisers for their very kind contribution which made this possible.

“The trip was a real ‘wow’ of a success from every point of view, from the journey itself to the excellent catering.”