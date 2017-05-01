Cress walks

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
GUIDED walks will take place at Ewelme watercress beds local nature reserve on Sunday, May 7 from 2pm.
A DVD of the old watercress industry will be shown and there will be a display of photographs and tools.
Refreshments will be available. Entry costs £3 (accompanied children go free). Sensible footwear is advised.
