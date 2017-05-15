'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
AN open gardens day will be held in Ewelme on May 28 from 2pm to 5pm.
Maps and tickets will be available from all participating gardens and entry is £5.
Proceeds will go to Ewelme Horticultural Society.
15 May 2017
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
