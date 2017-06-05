Reserve open

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
AN open afternoon will take place at Ewelme watercress beds on Sunday from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Visitors can walk around the nature reserve, or go with a guide, and relax with a cup of tea and cake beside the stream.
Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). Sensible footwear is advised.
05 June 2017
