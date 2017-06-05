Return of charity run

PEOPLE are being encouraged to sign up for the 12th annual Chiltern Chase on Sunday and support a community responder group.

The multi-terrain run, covering 5km, 10km or 15km, takes place around Ewelme.

The proceeds will go to the East Oxfordshire Community First Responders, a team of trained volunteers which provides cover in rural areas including Benson, Ewelme, Chalgrove and the surrounding villages.

They carry life-saving medical equipment including a defibrillator, oxygen and airway management devices.

They can respond to an emergency within the first few minutes and, in most cases, are first on scene.

Their early intervention increase a patient’s chances of survival.

To register for the event, visit www.chilternchase.org.uk