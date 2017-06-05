Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Return of charity run

PEOPLE are being encouraged to sign up for the 12th annual Chiltern Chase on Sunday and support a community responder group.

The multi-terrain run, covering 5km, 10km or 15km, takes place around Ewelme.

The proceeds will go to the East Oxfordshire Community First Responders, a team of trained volunteers which provides cover in rural areas including Benson, Ewelme, Chalgrove and the surrounding villages.

They carry life-saving medical equipment including a defibrillator, oxygen and airway management devices.

They can respond to an emergency within the first few minutes and, in most cases, are first on scene.

Their early intervention increase a patient’s chances of survival.

To register for the event, visit www.chilternchase.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33