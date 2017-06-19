Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Caravan site appeal

AN appeal has been lodged over South Oxfordshire District Council’s refusal to allow the change of use of land in Ewelme for the siting of up to five residential caravans.

Permission was refused in December for the land adjacent to Eyres Lane and Eyres Close, which was cleared of all vegetation and a topsoil mound in the summer of 2016.

The council said that the caravans would harm the character of the area, saying: “Within the tightly contained residential street of Eyres Close, the character of a mobile home site would appear incongruous in close proximity to the brick built dwellings in a village setting.”

Ewelme Parish Council and 22 neighbours also objected to the plans.

The appeal will be dealt with via written representations, not a public inquiry.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33