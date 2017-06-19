Caravan site appeal

AN appeal has been lodged over South Oxfordshire District Council’s refusal to allow the change of use of land in Ewelme for the siting of up to five residential caravans.

Permission was refused in December for the land adjacent to Eyres Lane and Eyres Close, which was cleared of all vegetation and a topsoil mound in the summer of 2016.

The council said that the caravans would harm the character of the area, saying: “Within the tightly contained residential street of Eyres Close, the character of a mobile home site would appear incongruous in close proximity to the brick built dwellings in a village setting.”

Ewelme Parish Council and 22 neighbours also objected to the plans.

The appeal will be dealt with via written representations, not a public inquiry.