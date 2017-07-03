Reserve open

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
Monday, 03 July 2017
AN open afternoon will take place at Ewelme watercress beds on Sunday from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Visitors can walk around the nature reserve, or go with a guide, and relax with a cup of tea and cake by the stream.
Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). No dogs please, except assist dogs. Sensible footwear is advised.
