Monday, 17 July 2017

Party at pub

A SUMMER party will be held at the Shepherd’s Hut pub in Ewelme on July 29 from 3.30pm.

Who’s Next, a Who tribute band will perform, along with Tony O’Malley, Muddy Johnson and others.

There will be a hog roast, lamb on the spit, plus a sea food bar. A complimentary glass of fizz is included in the £20 ticket price.

Admission is by ticket only and they are available from the pub by calling (01491) 836636.

