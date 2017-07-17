Party at pub

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
Monday, 17 July 2017
A SUMMER party will be held at the Shepherd’s Hut pub in Ewelme on July 29 from 3.30pm.
Who’s Next, a Who tribute band will perform, along with Tony O’Malley, Muddy Johnson and others.
There will be a hog roast, lamb on the spit, plus a sea food bar. A complimentary glass of fizz is included in the £20 ticket price.
Admission is by ticket only and they are available from the pub by calling (01491) 836636.
