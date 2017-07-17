Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village show

EWELME Horticultural Society’s annual village show will be held on August 28 starting at 2pm.

It will be held on the recreation ground and will feature prizewinning vegetables, fruit, flowers, baking and crafts, including children’s exhibits on display in the show tent.

Schedules are available from Ewelme Village Store and entry forms should be returned to Peter Lemaire, Firethorn Cottage, The Street, Ewelme by 1pm on Saturday, August 26.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33