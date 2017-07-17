Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
Monday, 17 July 2017
EWELME Horticultural Society’s annual village show will be held on August 28 starting at 2pm.
It will be held on the recreation ground and will feature prizewinning vegetables, fruit, flowers, baking and crafts, including children’s exhibits on display in the show tent.
Schedules are available from Ewelme Village Store and entry forms should be returned to Peter Lemaire, Firethorn Cottage, The Street, Ewelme by 1pm on Saturday, August 26.
17 July 2017
