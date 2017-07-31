Cress tour

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
EWELME watercress beds will be open to the public on Sunday, August 6 from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Visitors can walk around the nature reserve, or go with a guide, and then relax with a cup of tea and cake by the stream.
Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). No dogs please, except assist dogs. Sensible footwear is advised.
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say