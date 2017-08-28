Cress tours

Monday, 28 August 2017

EWELME watercress beds will be open to the public on Sunday, September 3 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Visitors can walk around the nature reserve, or go with a guide, and then relax with a cup of tea and cake by the stream.

Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). No dogs, except assist dogs. Sensible footwear is advised.

