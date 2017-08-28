Holiday show

EWELME Horticultural Society’s annual show will be held on the recreation ground on bank holiday Monday from 2pm.

There will be a display of prizewinning vegetables, fruit, flowers, baking and crafts, including children’s exhibits, on display in the show tent.

Teas and light refreshments will be available and there will be a brass band, a range of stalls and a display of classic cars. Prizegiving will take place at 4.15pm followed by the raffle and auction of donated exhibits.

Free car parking is available on site and entry to the show tent costs 50p.

Schedules are available from Ewelme Village Store and entry forms should be returned by 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) to Peter Lemaire, Firethorn Cottage, The Street, Ewelme.