Hundreds brave rain to attend 36th horse and dog show

THE 36th Ewelme horse and fun dog show has been hailed a success, despite being hit by wet weather.

More than 250 people attended the event at Fords Farm in Days Lane on Sunday, when it rained for most of the afternoon.

There were about 150 entries in the horse show, which featured novice and open classes ranging from those for nursery age children to jumping events. The dog show had 52 entries with classes including waggiest tail, handsomest dog, best rescue dog, prettiest bitch, best crossbreed and fastest and slowest sit, all judged by Rod Rose.

Profits from the dog show will go to the Therapy Dogs Nationwide charity.

Visitors could buy refreshments, including burgers and ice cream.

Show secretary Julie Utley said: “It went incredibly well. We had a lot of entries despite the weather — it poured with rain in the afternoon.

“The visitors seemed to enjoy themselves and we had a lot of compliments. People actually came to the secretary’s tent to say how much they had enjoyed it and were so pleased it was continuing.

“I think the reason people like it is because it’s a nice, local show and it has been going for a long time. There is a lot of people in Ewelme and the surrounding area that feel it should continue because it’s something for the local community.

“People who are starting out with horses need somewhere to go and this is the place to come. The classes cater for a range of ages and abilities.

“There aren’t so many local shows about anymore and when the sun does shine this is a nice setting.”