Brass band

A FIVE piece brass ensemble will perform at St Mary’s Church in Ewelme on October 13.

Tickets to see Chaconne Brass at 7.45pm cost £15 in advance and £20 on the door, inclusive of wine and refreshments, and are available from the Ewelme village shop and Derry’s Den in Benson.

Tickets can also reserved by emailing friends.of.ewelme.

church@gmail.com