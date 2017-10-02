Brass band

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
A FIVE piece brass ensemble will perform at St Mary’s Church in Ewelme on October 13.
Tickets to see Chaconne Brass at 7.45pm cost £15 in advance and £20 on the door, inclusive of wine and refreshments, and are available from the Ewelme village shop and Derry’s Den in Benson.
Tickets can also reserved by emailing friends.of.ewelme.
church@gmail.com
02 October 2017
More News:
Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]