Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brass band

A FIVE piece brass ensemble will perform at St Mary’s Church in Ewelme on October 13.

Tickets to see Chaconne Brass at 7.45pm cost £15 in advance and £20 on the door, inclusive of wine and refreshments, and are available from the Ewelme village shop and Derry’s Den in Benson.

Tickets can also reserved by emailing friends.of.ewelme.
church@gmail.com 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33