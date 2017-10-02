Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
A GUIDED walk will be held at Ewelme watercress beds on Sunday from 10.30am.
A DVD of the old watercress industry will be shown and there is a photo and tools display.
Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). No dogs, except assist dogs. Sensible footwear is advised.
02 October 2017
More News:
Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]