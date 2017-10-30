School retains 'good' rating

STAFF and pupils at Ewelme Primary School are celebrating a successful inspection by Ofsted.

The school has retained its “good” rating from the education watchdog.

Inspector Sue Cox, who visited on October 3, said the school’s leaders and governors had maintained the good quality of education since its last inspection.

She wrote: “You have maintained the many strengths identified in the last inspection and standards have continued to rise. Together with the staff, you form a strong team and are united in your ambition for the school to provide the very best for pupils and their families.

“You know the school well and have a very good understanding of the school’s many strengths and where you would like to make further improvements. Governors support the school well.

“[Its] strong Christian ethos and core values are woven like a golden thread throughout the work of the school. These values are reflected in pupils’ exemplary behaviour and the way they demonstrate kindness, care and consideration for each other.”

Mrs Cox said Ewelme primary was a “happy and purposeful” community where pupils thrived with a “rich and vibrant curriculum”.

She added: “Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the school and some describe the opportunity for their children to attend Ewelme as a ‘privilege’.

“Pupils and their teachers get on very well together and pupils’ wellbeing and care are at the heart of the school’s work. Every pupil is valued and their achievements celebrated.”

Mrs Cox said the school should now ensure that writing tasks challenged the most able pupils more consistently and teachers gave greater attention to pupils’ punctuation.

She also recommended improving record-keeping to ensure that any concerns about pupils’ welfare were systematically logged.

Headteacher Margery Slatter said: “We continually strive to improve all learning and will be taking special note of the areas of challenge and improvements.

“Since Ofsted’s expectations have changed considerably and are much higher since our last inspection, it is very pleasing to know that the school continues to provide a very high-quality and safe educational environment where pupils ‘make good progress, achieve well and develop into confident, caring and responsible young people’.”

The school has also retained its “outstanding” ranking in the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools.