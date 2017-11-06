Cress walks

Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
Monday, 06 November 2017
A GUIDED walk will be held at Ewelme watercress beds on Sunday from 10.30am.
A DVD of the old watercress industry will be shown and there will be a display of photographs and tools.
Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). No dogs, except assist dogs. Sensible footwear is advised.
