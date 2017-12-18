Shop honoured

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
EWELME Village Store has been named the best community co-operative in the South-East.
The shop, which was established in 2009, was honoured at the Rural Community
Co-operative Awards in London last week.
The business is self-financing and now employs people aged 18 to 80. It offers a free delivery service for those without access to a car as well as advertising and selling tickets for village events.
It also hosts events including a Christmas open evening with carol singing led by village children.
18 December 2017
