Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Shop honoured

EWELME Village Store has been named the best community co-operative in the South-East.

The shop, which was established in 2009, was honoured at the Rural Community
Co-operative Awards in London last week.

The business is self-financing and now employs people aged 18 to 80. It offers a free delivery service for those without access to a car as well as advertising and selling tickets for village events.

It also hosts events including a Christmas open evening with carol singing led by village children.

