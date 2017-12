ANN TRUESDALE is to give a talk called “Edwin Lyon: a forgotten Liverpool sculptor” at a meeting of the Ewelme Watercress Painters.

It will be held at the Watercress Centre in The Street, Ewelme, on January 15 at 2pm.

It will be raising money for Art UK, a charity which aims to make all 210,000 oil, tempura and acrylic paintings in public ownership available to the public to see.

All are welcome. Entry for visitors is £4, which includes tea or coffee and a biscuit.