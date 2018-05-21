Cars break-in

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
THIEVES smashed the windows of two cars in Ewelme and stole rucksacks.
The cars were targeted on Wednesday last week, the first between noon and 1.15pm and the second between noon and 1pm, while they were parked in the Cow Common car park.
In the first incident the offenders smashed a rear window and in the second they smashed the rear windscreen.
21 May 2018
