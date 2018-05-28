Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Ewelme rocks

A CRAZE sweeping the world has arrived in Ewelme.

Ewelme Rocks is encouraging residents to paint or write on a stone or rock, seal it with clear varnish or spray lacquer and place it somewhere public around the village to be found.

Finders can either keep or rehide rocks they find and are asked to post a picture of it on the Ewelme Rocks Facebook page.

