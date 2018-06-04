Appeal for car footage

POLICE are appealing for any footage of a car before it crashed, leaving two teenagers fighting for their lives.

The Vauxhall Corsa carrying four 16-year-old Shiplake College pupils hit a tree in Ewelme at about 11.20pm on May 12 and ended up in a field off Days Lane, near the junction with Beggarsbush Hill.

The two rear seat passengers suffered head injuries and are now being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they said to be in a critical but stable condition. The other two pupils suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking residents of Ewelme and the surrounding area to check if they have any footage of the blue/green car that night from security video equipment. If so, they are asked to call 101 and speak to Pc Sandra Terry, quoting occurrence number 43180143770.