Plant sale raises £800 towards cost of traditional village show

A PLANT sale held in Ewelme raised about £800 for this year’s village show.

The annual event, which is organised by Ewelme Horticultural Society, took place in the village hall and featured bedding plants, vegetables and perennials as well as hanging baskets. About 100 people visited.

Tracey Stringer, who chairs the society, said: “I think we made a little bit more this year as people came and bought big. We’re trying to keep the tradition of the village show going so with costs for the marquee and staging you have to put things on during the year.”

The society’s next fund-raiser will be an open gardens event on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. Tea and cake will be served at Ewelme Primary School, which is the oldest school building in the country still in use. The organisers say: “A range of interesting and varied gardens will be taking part, some with historic houses, together with two walled allotments.

“There will be flowers in the church which has medieval almshouses and cloisters attached.

“There is a village pond with the Village Store opposite. From this pond the brook, with its famous watercress beds, runs through part of the village. Plants will be for sale in the Greyhound garden.”

Tickets costs £5 (free for accompanying children) and a map will be available from any participating garden. Free parking will be available in the recreation ground.

The village show will be held on the recreation ground on August 27 and will be opened by The Great British Bake Off contestant Christine Wallace.