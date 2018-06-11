Crash boys still critical

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
Monday, 11 June 2018
TWO Shiplake College pupils remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital almost a month after a car crash.
The boys, both 16, were passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa with two other 16-year-old boys from the independent school when it left the road and hit a tree in Ewelme on May 12.
The pair suffered life-threatening head injuries and one was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, while the other was taken by road.
The other two pupils suffered minor injuries and have both been discharged from hospital.
