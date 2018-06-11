Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crash boys still critical

TWO Shiplake College pupils remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital almost a month after a car crash.

The boys, both 16, were passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa with two other 16-year-old boys from the independent school when it left the road and hit a tree in Ewelme on May 12.

The pair suffered life-threatening head injuries and one was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, while the other was taken by road.

The other two pupils suffered minor injuries and have both been discharged from hospital.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33