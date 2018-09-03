Horse show

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
Monday, 03 September 2018
THE 37th Ewelme Horse and Fun Dog Show will be held at Ford’s Farm on Sunday.
There will be novice and open classes throughout the day.
The field will open at 8am. Horseboxes and trailers are admitted free and non-towing cars/vehicles cost £3.
For more information, visit www.ewelmehorseshow.org
