‘Rainbow unicorn’ is star of village horse and dog show

HUNDREDS of people visited the 37th Ewelme Horse Show and Fun Dog Show.

There were almost 200 entries and 115 horse and rider combinations in 27 classes, including jumping, show and novelty as well as a new handy pony class in the form of an obstacle course.

Catherine Hordern, who helps organise the event at Fords Farm, off Days Lane, said: “It is a truly local show and eagerly anticipated by horse, pony and dog owners in Ewelme and the surrounding villages.

“A highlight of the day is always the best decorated mane, tail and toes novelty showing class.

“Preparations for this begin weeks in advance and it was clear that many hours had been spent planning, sourcing, sticking and sewing some outstanding creations. Feathers, balloons, streamers, hoof stickers and pony-paint were just some of the materials used to transform the ponies.”

The class was judged by Jane Brazil, who chairs the Henley branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association.

The winner was Sophia Powell riding “rainbow-unicorn” Molly led by Jack Dag. Molly was decorated by Sophia and her sisters Bella and Mimi using hair chalk, hoof glitter and bows.

In the dog show there were classes including waggiest tail, best rescue dog and dog most like their owner.

Mrs Hordern said the organisers wanted to thank all the sponsors, volunteers and competitors for helping to make the event so successful.