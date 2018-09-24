Drink-driver

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
A TEENAGER has been banned from driving for a year for drink-driving.
Kamil Szypula, 19, of Hampsden Day, Ewelme, admitted the offence in the service area at McDonald’s in Benson on June 2 when he appeared at at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.
24 September 2018
