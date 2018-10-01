Monday, 01 October 2018

Antiques evening

AN antiques and collectables evening in aid of the Friends of Ewelme Church will be held next Friday.

Simon Jones, of Watlington auctioneers Jones and Jacobs, will host the evening at the village hall, starting at 7pm. Guests should bring items to be valued.

Tickets cost £15, which includes a light supper and glass of wine, and are available from Ewelme Village Store and Derry’s Den in Benson or by emailing friends.of.ewelme.church@
gmail.com

