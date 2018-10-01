All welcome at art show

THE Ewelme Watercress Painters will hold an exhibition this weekend.

Art for All will be raising money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The title was dreamt up by Pete Sarreti, whose painter wife Jeny died in January.

The show will begin tonight (Friday) with drinks and nibbles at the Watercress Centre in The Street, Ewelme, from 6.30pm to 9pm. It will then run on Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and on Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

There will be a selection of artworks in pastel, oil, pencil, pen and wash, acrylic and watercolour featuring landscapes, portraits, wildlife and still life.

The work, will be for sale, along with a selection of cards.

There will be refreshments and visitors will have a chance to meet the artists. Admission is free.