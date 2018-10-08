Monday, 08 October 2018

Charity coffee

A COFFEE morning in aid Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Ewelme Primary School on October 12 from 9.15am to 10.15am.

The school council will host the event where cakes made by pupils will be for sale. Cake donations would be welcomed.

