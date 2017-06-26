Salvage fair returns with a green theme

SALVO, the ever-popular architectural salvage and garden antiques fair, is being held at the Fawley Hill estate for the third year running this weekend.

The 2017 event features 80 exhibitors from across the UK and Europe, with more than 1,000 tonnes of stock going on sale.

Visitors will be able to buy a range of reclaimed materials and antiques — including architectural, decorative, garden, mid-century and industrial pieces.

This year’s event has a “green living” theme, with a range of ancient and modern eco-friendly products on display and a marquee dedicated to vintage and sustainable “fair fashion”.

In keeping with the theme, there will be a “zero waste” pop-up restaurant, Silo at Salvage, run by Brighton chef Douglas McMaster.

Silo itself was recently named Britain’s best ethical restaurant by the Observer.

The hosts, Sir William and Lady McAlpine, will be offering steam train rides and visitors will be able to see the estate’s miniature railway in action.

The fair opens tonight (Friday) with a gala preview party and drinks reception.

Proceeds will go to Smart Works — a charity that helps women who are unemployed or on a low income to improve their career prospects.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s festivities, Judy McAlpine said: “Salvo did begin as ‘architectural salvage’ but has morphed into a big decorative antiques and salvage market with everything from a galvanised bucket to half a church!

“There is so much to do and see, and Sir William’s steam engine will be running trains all day on Saturday and Sunday. The Golden Ball will be running the bar and providing its world-beating fish and chips and Charlotte Cavanagh’s prize-winning Time for Tea vintage tea room will be serving naughty cakes and home-made lemonade.”

Just in case they might have felt a bit left out, Lady McAlpine added that there is also a little something for Doctor Who fans to enjoy.

“Derek the Dalek will be with us from Friday evening. A real dalek, capable of exterminating anyone who annoys him — but also capable of collecting loads of money for charity we hope.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit Salvo online at www.salvofair.co.uk