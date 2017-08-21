Friends are staging a fabric art exhibition

TWO artists who work with fabrics have joined forces to mount an exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Gwen Ryan and Fiona Hayward’s Contemporary Fabric Art Exhibition opens on Thursday (August 24) at the gallery in Market Place.

In a boost for the artists, the show has been sponsored by the Lady Sew and Sew fabric warehouse in Farm Road, Henley.

Gwen Ryan is a feltmaker who lives and works in Sonning Common and designs and creates paintings with fibre and wearable art using silk, merino and British sheep’s wool.

A member of the International Feltmakers Association, she has been falting and contributing to exhibitions since 2010.

Gwen enjoys learning new felting techniques and continues to be inspired by the vast range of colours available to work with and often experiments with different methods.

She primarily uses merino fibre but also likes to work with local fleeces such as Oxford Down, Jacob and Llewyn.

Her specialisations are seamless felt and Nuno felt, which she uses to create wearable art pieces such as hats, bags, scarves, collars and jewellery and also three dimensional structures, vessels and paintings.

Trading under the name “Material Swirl”, Fiona Hayward has been doing patchwork and quilting for more than 20 years.

She loves fabric and enjoys putting different colours and patterns together to create quilts, cushions, wall hangings, table runners and more.

Fiona particularly enjoys making Bargello quilts because of the mix of fabrics, light to dark and the movement created. She also does some upholstery giving old pieces of furniture a new lease of life, again using lovely fabrics.

The exhibition runs until Tuesday, August 29, and is open from 10am to 6pm daily, with late opening until 7pm on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

For more information, visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk