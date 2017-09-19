New food festival pulls in the crowds

Dozens of local chefs, farmers and producers took part in the inaugural Henley Food Festival.

More than 20 different exhibitors set up in a marquee in Falaise Square on Saturday and Sunday, including Honeys of Henley, Mr Hobbs gin, the Loddon Brewery, Chiltern Cold Pressed, Riverford Organics, Gelato Henley and The Granary, from Watlington.

They showed their good to hundreds of visitors over the weekend, with many also attending demonstrations held in the town hall by chefs including Ryan Simpson, from Orwells restaurant in Shiplake, and Shaun Dickens, who runs The Boathouse in Henley.

Mr Simpson, a patron of the festival, cooked mallard, a type of duck, while Mr Dickens made scorched mackerel. The chefs were filmed on the stage at the town hall, which was then broadcast on big screens, while audience members could also ask questions about the dishes.

Peppard charity Greenshoots, which provides rehabilitation and training for adults with mental ill health or a learning disability, also had a plant stall in the marquee at the event, while the Henley Allotments Association sold fruit and vegetables at the event.

There were other exhibitors, including Rob Scott of Hare Hatch Sheeplands near Wargrave, in the council chamber while at the Old Fire Station Gallery the Smart Raspberry Cookery School held workshops for children aged four and over each hour.

The event was supporting the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Maidenhead, which is due to open later in the year.

