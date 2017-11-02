Thursday, 02 November 2017

Church's autumn fair

A CHURCH in Caversham is holding its annual autumn fair tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 2pm.

Caversham Heights Methodist Church in Highmoor Road will be hosting a selection of stalls offering games, toys, gifts and plants for the garden and indoors, together with bread, cakes and refreshments. Money raised from the fair will be split between two good causes — the Alzheimer’s Society and the Ridgeline Trust.

The latter is an Earley-based charity that seeks to help people with mental or physical difficulties.

For more information, visit www.cavhmc.org.uk

