Artist is out to prove how you too can unlock inner creativity

AN artist from Watlington is holding an exhibition which she hopes will encourage others to discover their creativity.

Jane Slemeck will be showing abstract paintings created using a process called Visual Medicine which doesn’t use a brush.

They will be on display at Watlington library from today (Friday) until the end of the month.

The pictures are made by scooping acrylic paint on to watercolour paper and allowing it to form its own shape.

Jane will also be using the exhibition space to display some of her three-dimensional work which she calls multimedia mosaics.

For this she does a background painting and then adds to it using materials such as pieces of glass, china and jewellery.

“All my work is very abstract,” Jane says. “Visual Medicine is a form of painting which is exploration rather than being just a painting.

“It is a very free way of painting. You use a flat plastic pallet and you put water and paint on to the paper. The water’s energy moves the paint, you are not controlling it.

“The result is similar to patterns you see in nature like the complex patterns you see on a leaf or in ice and snow or when looking at the planet from above. It is quite extraordinary.”

Jane says she started this method of painting in 2005 when she joined a Visual Medicine class and has found it very therapeutic.

“I came to it because I believed I couldn’t paint and I always wanted to be able to do it,” she said. “I saw an advert for a class and so I learnt how to do it.

“Like all art, it might not be to everybody’s taste but it’s not about looking at what you create critically and that is what I have taken from it.”

Jane has exhibited at Oxfordshire Artweeks previously and the former business consultant has a masters degree in art psychology.

She now works with people in supporting their “journey of self-discovery” and wants to encourage others to try it.

Jane, who has a studio in her garden, says: “This way of painting has been a magical experience and this exhibition is more about encouraging other people to give it a go and find their own true creativity.

“For me, it helped me through some really tough times and helped me find my own creativity. I found that it helps me to unblock when I am stuck in some way.”

• Visual Medicine will be at Watlington library from January 5. Entry is free. Opening hours are as follows: Monday 2pm to 7pm; Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm; Wednesday closed; Thursday 2pm to 6pm; Friday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5.30pm; Saturday 9.30am to 1pm. Sunday closed.