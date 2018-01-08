Celebration of Hepworth whose work paved way for modernism

AN exhibition celebrating the work of one of the country’s most renowned sculptors is coming to the River & Rowing Museum in Henley next month.

Barbara Hepworth: Finding Form will run from February 9 to June 3 and will feature a selection of works that have been brought in from collections that are housed around the country.

During the course of the 20th century Hepworth played a vital role in the development of British Modernism, leading to the creation of her most recognisable style.

This unique selection of works has come from the likes of the Tate, National Portrait Gallery and the Arts Council.

The exhibition will explore the development of Hepworth’s sculpture and her lifelong preoccupation with forms from the Thirties to the Sixties and it will be the first time that works by Hepworth have been exhibited in Henley.

Beginning with the human body and moving from the figurative into the abstracted, the exhibition will look at how Hepworth chose to interpret the forms around her in her sculptures.

A selection of lesser known oil on board works, showing her experimentation with geometric shapes and colour during the Forties, will also be on display.

There is accompanying “interactives” for families which will explore the different forms and shapes found in the displayed works as well as materials for exploring Hepworth’s subject matter through sight, sound and touch. The exhibition is being supported using public funding by Arts Council England and is backed by Alec Tiranti.

Meanwhile, it’s almost the last chance to see The BFG in Pictures, an exploration of Quentin Blake’s iconic book illustrations which also features unpublished drawings of Roald Dahl’s creations. The exhibition closes on January 21.

For more information on either exhibition, call the museum on (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk