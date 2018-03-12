Guild focus on riverat annual exhibition

THE River Thames at Henley is a central theme of the 88th annual exhibition by the Reading Guild of Artists.

The group will host …and the waters flowing by… at the Old Fire Station gallery in Market Place from next Saturday (March 17) to March 27 from 10am to 4pm daily.

It will feature artworks by members of the guild, many of whom live in and around Henley, in a range of styles and media.

Some of the art reflects the theme of the exhibition, which is free to enter, and most artworks will be for sale.

Guild artists have sought inspiration from Henley’s life, focusing on the idea that the flowing water of the Thames conjures up mystery, life, wildlife, movement and beauty.

Artist Carole Stephens is set to exhibit a piece called At the End All is Dust, which depicts an image of Henry I, who died in France and was transported back to Reading Abbey via the Thames and Kennet.

She said: “In this mysterious print, Henry I is imagined floating below the surface, his face glowing through the dark, murky river water.” Anthony Wilder, who chairs the guild, said: “We wanted to reflect Henley’s stunning location by the River Thames and many of our 170 members will bring works that encapsulate this theme. Their artistic talents will showcase the varied and diverse disciplines represented by guild members.

“I am confident that this year’s art exhibition will prove very popular and we very much look forward to welcoming everyone to our event.”

For more information on the Reading Guild of Artists, which was founded in 1930, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk or its Facebook page.