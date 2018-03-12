Artist who loves the energy of expression

A WOMAN from Henley is hosting an exhibition about her life as an artist, writes Phil Simms.

Belinda Fitzwilliams, 75, opened A Love of Art, Drawing, Painting and Abstraction at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place, Henley, yesterday (Thursday).

The exhibition features about 50 sketches, paintings and prints and is open daily from 10am to 5pm until next Tuesday (March 13).

Subjects include landmarks such as Remenham Church, flowers, ballet dancers and Henley Royal Regatta as well as abstract pieces.

Mrs Fitzwilliams, who lives in Adwell Square, has worked as an art teacher and has set up a table of her sketch books to help show visitors how she puts her pictures together.

She said: “This exhibition will feature a lot of my new work as well as some of my older pieces. By having a table of my sketchbooks I want to enthuse people to go out sketching and looking and enjoy themselves.

“Most of the pictures I do have people or animals in them. I have always been fascinated by people. When I was nine years old I drew people in their deckchairs on the beach. I have always loved looking at people, observing them, it is innate.”

Mrs Fitzwilliams trained as a dancer in her youth and so she likes to bring movement into her art and often reinterprets what she sees.

“I bring energy into my work,” she says. “It has movement and feeling. I allow myself to feel movements and I do this to draw what comes naturally. I am known for my innovative and changing work, including my love and enjoyment of abstracting. I have a skill and appreciation for both the drawn line, and use of exciting colour.”

She taught watercolour and drawing for about 15 years in adult education and 10 years ago won a drawing scholarship with the New English Art Club and also won the Dover Street Arts Club Prize for an exhibition of drawings.

Mrs Fitzwilliams is a member of the Henley Arts and Crafts Guild, Reading Guild of Artists and the Oxford Arts Society. For more information, visit www.bjfgallery.co.uk