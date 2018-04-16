Guild artists get set for spring exhibition at Old Fire Station

THE Henley Art and Crafts Guild will stage its spring exhibition from April 27 to May 8.

It will be held at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place, the first venue of the Henley Arts Trail, which is taking place from May 5 to 7.

Members of the guild will be displaying their work comprising pictures using various media, wood work and ceramic sculptures.

Keith Appleby will be showing a piece of “object d’art” made from ash. It is a turned and carved hollow piece entitled Sunburst.

Another piece, by Judith Fletcher, is a watercolour of Hambleden Weir. Speaking of Hambleden lock, she says: “The view changes with light, weather and water flow.

“This picture was inspired by the contrast between the bold, flat structural shapes of the weir and the complex textures of the landscape.”

There is an open view on April 27 from 6pm to 8pm and then it will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit www.henleytown

council.gov.uk and www.henleyartstrail.com

Meanwhile, painter Alex Roch is holding a demonstration in Wallingford next Tuesday (April 17).

The event, entitled “Figures in Water-Soluble Oils”, will be hosted by the Wallingford and District Arts Society. It will be held at Centre 70, Kinegrove, Goldsmith’s Lane, from 7.30pm. It’s free for members to attend and £3 for non-members.

The group will be holding an exhibition and sale of paintings and craft at the same venue on May 12 and 13.