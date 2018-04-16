Art fair returns with project to create time capsule for charity

CONTEMPORARY Art Fairs Reading is back for its ninth year.

It will be staged at the Rivermead Leisure Complex from next Friday to Sunday (April 20-22).

There will be a wide range of styles and media from glass and sculpture to photography, from textural abstract to realism, from fields of flowers to architectural constructs, from the extraordinary to the avant-garde.

More than 160 artists will have their work on display, including established favourites and galleries, emerging stars, and selected new talent, both national and European.

Newcomers this year include Kirsteen Titchener, who is influenced by human nature from years of working in the field of psychology. Her work often features digitally manipulated self-portraits.

Former professional footballer Jody Craddock, who played in the Premier League with Sunderland and Wolves, will also be showing his latest work.

Artwork will be available to buy and prices range from £40 to £4,000.

There will also be workshops and live demonstrations from leading artists and galleries and an opportunity to speak with artists one-to-one and an interactive art area where participants will have the opportunity to create figures using recycled materials.

This one-off special project is a celebration of the Silver Jubilee of Reading Arts Charity, Jelly, which champions the creative arts. The works made by artists and participants will become a time capsule to be opened up when the arts charity turns 50.

The fair opens with a private view next Friday (April 20) from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Saturday is open from 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.

Tickets on the door are £7 for adults (conc £6), £1 for children aged five to 16 and under five’s enter free. They can also be booked in advance at a discount from www.contemporaryartfairs

.co.uk