Designers are popping up again at gallery show

FOR couture-conscious gallery-goers it has become one of the highlights of the Henley calendar, but next Thursday (May 17) the town’s popular Pop Up Fashion Week is returning with a new name and new exhibitors.

The venue remains the Old Fire Station Gallery opposite the d:two centre in Market Place, but this year’s show will be known as the Henley Pop Up Shop.

Now in its fourth year, the 2018 event will once again showcase local designers’ spring and summer collections, with beauty care, jewellery and ceramics also set to feature.

Among the exhibitors is Henley-based fashion designer Arzu Kara, who founded the pop-up week in 2014.

Arzu, who will also have her ready-to-wear collection on display, said: “I selected the businesses in this year’s line-up because I really believe in these brands and their products. I also like them as women and would so love to see them succeed. I think we are some of the hidden talents of Henley!”

The other exhibitors at this year’s event are:

• Liz Felix Millinery —

Liz, whose clients include the prime minister, is best known for her range of head-turning and stunning occasion hats in time for Ascot and the Henley Regatta.

• Emma Alington — bespoke ceramic tableware collections and interior decorative pieces, with an emphasis on design, beauty, function and tactility.

• h by Maia — handmade clean, honest natural skincare, born out of a love of natural, non-toxic beauty.

• Nicky Blystad Jewellery — an eclectic and timelessly classic collection, designed and crafted using hand-picked natural semi-precious and created stones.

• Peachy — vibrant and fun women’s sportswear conceived to break the mould and inspire, and enable you to live a life more peachy.

The Henley Pop Up Shop runs until Tuesday, May 22. Entry is free. Opening hours are 10am to 5pm daily. For links to the exhibitors’ websites, visit www.henleytowncouncil.

gov.uk/The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx