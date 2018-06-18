Ridgeway Run return

MORE than 60 buses, coaches and lorries will take part in a vintage vehicle rally on Sunday, starting in Henley.

The Ridgeway Run, which is organised by the South Midlands branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society, will set off from Station Road at 10am.

The annual event, now in its 34th year, features large vehicles from across the country which are driven from Henley station to Quainton Road railway station in Buckinghamshire, passing through Marlow, Stokenchurch and Thame en route.

Henley Mayor Glen Lambert will be given a lift from the station to the town hall by one of the vehicles.

Organiser Janet Ayre said: “With the cost of fuel we are quite surprised at how many vehicles we have got going. Some of them only do 15 miles per gallon!”

The event celebrates the Ridgeway, an ancient track which is 85 miles long and thought to be Britain’s oldest road.